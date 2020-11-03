Voters Drop Off Ballots On Election Day
Marion County Elections office in Salem
Don’t miss KXL’s election coverage live tonight starting at 7pm
SALEM, Ore. — With the deadline looming, voters have been making a mad dash to drop off their ballots for tonight’s general election.
Ballots in Oregon and Washington must be received by 8pm. Post marks do not count in Oregon, but in Washington ballots that have a post mark by November 3rd will be counted.
Find where to drop your ballot in Oregon | Find where to drop your ballot in Washington
We visited the Marion County Elections office in Salem. Turnout in Marion County is 70% of the 214,000 registered voters. Drive-by ballot collection outside election headquarters opened at 6:00am on Monday and Tuesday.
The highest turnout in our area is in Clackamas County at over 76% followed by Washington County at 75%. Multnomah County is nearing 73%. In Washington, Clark County is approaching 71% and nearly 73% in Cowlitz County.
KXL will report the election results when they start coming in around 8:00pm. Another wave of results are expected around 10:00pm and again at midnight.
Oregon Election Results | Washington Election Results
