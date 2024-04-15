Port Of Portland Announces Closure Of Terminal 6

Portland, Ore. — The Port of Portland has announced the closure of container operations at Terminal 6, effective October 1, 2024. In a letter addressed to employees and stakeholders, Port officials cited the inability to secure a third-party lease as the primary reason behind the decision.

Despite efforts to create a financially sustainable path for container service, the Port acknowledged that it lacked the necessary funding to continue operations. This decision comes after careful consideration and consultation with carriers, Harbor Industrial (the Port’s stevedore), and government officials, including Governor Kotek and legislative leaders.

“While this is a painful and necessary short-term decision, we learned a lot over the last year regarding the market, carrier interest, and the overall economic importance of Oregon’s only container terminal,” said an official statement from the Port. “We know that this terminal is a critical statewide asset – it is worthy of further discussions to come up with a financially sustainable business model for container service that has significantly more state funding and investment.”

Discussions are expected to focus on exploring avenues for increased state funding and investment to support the long-term viability of container service in Oregon.

KXL has reached out to the Port of Portland for comment, the agency did not meet our publishing deadline.