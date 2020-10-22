Listen to KXL’s 2020 Election Series
Join FM News 101 KXL all this week for our 2020 Election Series. We are highlighting some top issues and races on your ballot.
Measure 108
The last time lawmakers tried to raise tobacco taxes by a big amount in Oregon, RJ Reynolds and Phillip Morris crushed it with their massive wallets. That was 2007. This time, in 2020, tobacco companies haven’t even filed Voters’ Pamphlet statements to oppose it, let alone fight back against a multi million dollar campaign to support Measure 108.
Metro Measure 26-218
According to the information in the voters pamphlet that all voters received, Measure 26-218 would authorize the Metro Council to impose a payroll tax up to 0.75% on companies with more than 25 employees. The tax would start in 2022, and raise an estimated $250 Million in the first year.
Oregon’s Second Congressional District
Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District
It’s a race between two well known men with very different ideas. On one side you have a prominent Democrat who’s held the office for 34 years. And on the other side you have a 28-year-old Republican political novice, who helped stop a terrorist attack on a train and then was in a Clint Eastwood movie about it.
Oregon City Mayor Recall
Mayor Dan Holladay is accused of doing and saying things that go against covid-19 orders. He claims he’s developed strong relationships with city leaders, and we all have a right to fight for our citizens first, and not to be recalled for it. All four City Commissioners reportedly support removing Mayor Dan Holladay from office, and by their request, an investigational report on the Mayor was released by the city yesterday, on the same day recall ballots were mailed out to voters. Voters have to fill out and mail in two ballots because the recall election on November 10th is separate from the general election November 3rd. Oregon City has never held a vote to recall a Mayor before, and is the oldest city in the state.
Click here for more on the investigational report
Click here for more on the City supporting covid-19 orders
Click here for more on election and ballot instructions for Oregon city voters
As we’ve reported, early voter turnout is already breaking records locally. Clackamas county has reported a record number of people registering to vote.
Multnomah county officials say they are on track for a higher turnout than in 2008, when President Obama set turnout records. Washington county is reporting a higher than average return so far. With so many focused on the 2020 November election, we wanted to remind you, if you vote in Oregon or Washington you can confirm your ballot was received by officials. It’s free.
Click here to check the status of your ballot.