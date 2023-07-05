KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

World Swelters To Unofficial Hottest Day On Record

July 5, 2023 3:24AM PDT
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – The entire planet sweltered to the unofficial hottest day in human recordkeeping July 3, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project.

High temperature records were surpassed July 3 and 4 in Quebec and northwestern Canada and Peru.

Cities across the U.S. from Medford, Oregon to Tampa, Florida have been hovering at all-time highs, said Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Beijing reported 9 straight days last week when the temperature exceeded 35 C (95 F).

As greenhouse gases accumulate in the blanket of air that surrounds Earth, they radiate heat back to the ground and the water.

An El Nino, warming in part of the Pacific Ocean is also making for some record-breaking heat conditions.

