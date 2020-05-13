World Of Speed Closing For Good
Wilsonville, Ore – Sad news for motor sports fans.
The World of Speed Museum in Wilsonville has announced it will be closing its doors forever.
The board of directors says the decision comes after the Governor announced museum openings would fall into phase two or three of the reopening plan.
They say it would push the reopening of the museum potentially into 2021.
All of the museum’s assets will be distributed to 501(c)(3) museums and schools throughout the
next three to eight months, as required by Oregon law.