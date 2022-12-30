Woman Faces Multiple Charges After Pushing Child On To MAX Tracks

Portland, Ore. A Portland woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly pushing a toddler onto the MAX train tracks. The incident happened Thursday night at the Gateway Transit Center near 99th Avenue and Pacific Street in Woodland Park. TriMet officers responded to a call that a three-year-old girl was intentionally pushed onto the tracks. The girl was quickly pulled off of the tracks to safety by bystanders and 32-year-old Brianna Workman was arrested.