Woman Arrested On Drug Charges Linked To Death Of Robert De Niro’s Grandson

July 14, 2023 9:31AM PDT
FILE – Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 6, 2016. Authorities said on Friday, July 14, 2023, a suspect has been arrested on federal narcotics charges for allegedly selling the drugs that led to the death of actor Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez. Rodriguez was found dead in his Manhattan apartment on July 2. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been arrested on federal narcotics charges for allegedly selling the drugs that led to the death of actor Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson.

A law enforcement official says 20-year-old Sofia Haley Marks was arrested Thursday on charges of selling drugs to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the arrest.

Rodriguez was found dead in his Manhattan apartment on July 2.

His mother, Drena De Niro, announced the death on Instagram.

Marks is expected to appear in federal court later Friday.

