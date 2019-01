Thousands were without power overnight in Clackamas county. That number is down to about 900 right now…..many tree’s and branches fell….in fact A tree fell in Tualatin’s London Pointe apartment complex and multiple cars were crushed. According to KGW after interviewing Yeraldin Guerra, she went running outside when she heard what she thought was a semi coliding into her building, only to find a massive tree had crushed her car and many others in her complex.

Story and Photo Credit:KGW