Will more oversight help congress become more functional?

The paralysis that led to the government shutdown resulted from Congress failing to use the process as designed to work out policy issues. This committee of last resort is not how Congress is meant to operate. To prevent a repeat of the government’s paralyzing dysfunction on future appropriations bills, Congress should begin by reclaiming its oversight and legislative responsibilities over the executive branch. Lars speaks with Clint Brown who is the Legal Policy Director at the Pacific Legal Foundation on this topic. Listen below.

