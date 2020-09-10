Wildfires, Winds Knock Out Power To Tens Of Thousands
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tens of thousands of residents in Oregon and Southwest Washington have lost power from wildfires and strong winds that have plagued the area.
Portland General Electric was forced to shut off the electricity because of the fire threat including along Highway 26 around Mount Hood.
The most outages are in Clackamas County where more than 17,000 customers are affected. Over 11,500 in Jackson County are without power, 3,100 in Lincoln County, 2,800 in Multnomah County and 2,000 in Marion County as of 5:30pm. Clark Public Utilities reports only a handful of outages in Clark County.
There are no estimates for when power could be restored.
Much of the area is under a Red Flag Warning through Thursday.