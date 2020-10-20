Wildfire Relief Center Opens In Clackamas County
ESTACADA, Ore.– Wildfire survivors can receive added assistance through FEMA beginning today. FEMA representatives will be at Estacada City hall to help fill out applications and navigate through letters and other paperwork. Hours for extended help are 8AM to 6PM Monday through Saturday.
If you are a survivor feeling stressed or anxious crisis counseling is just a phone call or text away. call 800-985-5990 or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746 services are available 24/7