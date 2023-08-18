KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Wildfire Nears Capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories

August 18, 2023 3:41AM PDT
Share
Wildfire Nears Capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories
Credit: MGN

YELLOWKNIFE, Northwest Territories (AP) — Residents are fleeing the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories ahead of a noon Friday deadline as a wildfire nears the city of 20,000.

Thousands of people evacuated their homes and took to the road in long convoys Thursday, while others waited for emergency flights to neighboring Alberta.

The fire was within 10 miles of Yellowknife’s northern edge, and officials worried that strong northern winds could push the flames toward the highway that’s choked with cars.

Canada has had a record number of wildfires this year, and hundreds are burning out of control.

More about:
Canada
wildfire

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Climbs To 7.09%, Highest Level In More Than 20 Years
2

A Doctor Needs Medical Help Due To Daring To Walk In Portland
3

Prosecutors Weigh Second Gun Analysis In Fatal Shooting Of Cinematographer By Alec Baldwin
4

Mental Health and Drug Laws Signed into Law in Oregon
5

Two Major Portland Hospital's Combine As One