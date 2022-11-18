Wildfire Breaks Out At Tillamook Head

Seaside, Ore. – At approximately 7:41 p.m, Seaside Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a wildfire on Tillamook Head as the region experienced an east wind event. Upon arrival, crews encountered approximately 20-acres aflame in freshly-cut timberlands owned by Greenwood Resources near Square Creek Quarry.

At present, a gusty wind is pushing flames westward toward the ocean and crews are holding the fire to the logged area. A crew of approximately 40 firefighters working from 13 response vehicles are stationed along logging roads, monitoring and extinguishing spot fires that extend beyond the containment area.

Crews from Cannon Beach, Gearhart, Warrenton, Astoria, Lewis & Clark, Olney-Walluski, Hamlet, Knappa, Nehalem, Elsie-Vinemaple and the Oregon Military Department are supporting Seaside in this second-alarm response, which is expected to last through the night.

Despite cool air temperatures and the current containment, fire conditions remain dangerous. The active blaze is approximately 2.8 miles south of Seaside near the junction of Highway 101 and Highway 26. Authorities are asking the public to remain in place and avoid the area. Further updates will be shared as needed and if circumstances change.