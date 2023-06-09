KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

White House Says Iran Is Helping Russia Build A Drone Factory East Of Moscow For The War In Ukraine

June 9, 2023 10:12AM PDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it has intelligence indicating Iran is providing Russia with materials to build a drone manufacturing plant east of Moscow as the Kremlin looks to lock in a steady supply of weaponry for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The new U.S. intelligence was unveiled by the White House on Friday.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says U.S. intelligence officials believe a plant in Russia’s Alabuga special economic zone could be operational early next year.

The White House also released satellite imagery taken in April of the industrial location where it believes the plant “will probably be built.”

