What is YouTube doing to further the “Pro-Choice” cause?

In a new leak to Breitbart, YouTube employees admit that they manipulate search results on the platform to promote certain liberal values. They also “blacklist” videos whose arguments they disagree with. Breitbart published a leaked conversation between YouTube employees and a partial list of “blacklisted terms.” Lars speaks with Dan Gainor, the Vice President of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center on this topic. Listen below.

