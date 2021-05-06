      Weather Alert

Western Washington University Joins List Of Schools Requiring COVID Vaccine For The Fall

May 6, 2021 @ 12:20pm
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) – Western Washington University in Bellingham will require students, staff and faculty to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when in-person classes begin this fall.

The Bellingham Herald reports Western President Sabah Randhawa made the announcement Wednesday.

Randhawa says the decision was endorsed by the school’s board of trustees at a special meeting in the belief that it will protect the health and safety of the community on- and off-campus and speed the return to more normal in-person operations.

Several public and private universities in Washington state have already said that proof of COVID-19 vaccination would be required on campus, including Washington State University and the University of Washington.

