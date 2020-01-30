      Weather Alert

Western State Hospital Opens Wards To Reduce Violence

Jan 30, 2020 @ 11:38am
LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) – Western State Hospital, the state’s largest psychiatric facility, is set to open a pair of newly renovated psychiatric wards to try and reduce by half the violence coming from a handful of patients deemed most dangerous.

The Seattle Times reports a 10-patient ward – set to open Monday – will combined increased staffing, more therapy for patients and tighter security to help stabilize and treat those who are hardest to handle.

The hospital has endured a host of struggles in recent years.

Federal regulators decertified the hospital in 2018 over a variety of safety and other issues.

That move cost  $53 million in annual federal funding.

