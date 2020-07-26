Watch: Portland City Council Candidates Face Off Before Special Election
Portland, Ore. – News partner KGW hosted a modified virtual debate between the two candidates running for Portland City Council in a special election on August 11th that’s just over two weeks away. Loretta Smith and Dan Ryan faced off over the weekend on Straight Talk – click here to watch the full video.
Smith is a former Multnomah County Commissioner and has been involved in local politics for many years. Ryan has been the head of the educational nonprofit All Hands Raised for many years. Both talked about why they are the best choice to replace Commissioner Nick Fish who died from cancer. They also talked about what they would do about the on-going Black Lives Matter demonstrations if they were on city council, and should Mayor Ted Wheeler give control of the Portland Police Bureau to Commissioner Hardesty.
Most Portland voters should already have received their mail in ballots for the special election on August 11th.