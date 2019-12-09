Watch Live: Impeachment Hearings

      Weather Alert

Dec 9, 2019 @ 3:44am

Washington, D.C. – Don’t miss our coverage of the Impeachment Inquiry starting this morning at 6am on Fm News 101 KXL. The House Judiciary Committee is holding its second impeachment hearing on Monday, days after Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Democratic committee chairs to begin drafting articles of impeachment.

  • The House Judiciary Committee is holding its first hearing since Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will go ahead with articles of impeachment.
  • The hearing, which starts at 9 a.m., will feature presentations from Democratic and Republican investigators about President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine..

Washington — The House Judiciary Committee will hear presentations from congressional investigators about the impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine as Democrats prepare to draft articles of impeachment.

Monday’s hearing will include testimony from Democratic and Republican attorneys from the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees. The House Intelligence Committee submitted its report last week on its investigation into Mr. Trump’s efforts to get Ukraine to open investigations into the 2016 election and a company linked to the Bidens.

Those events are at the center of the Democratic case against the president, which the attorneys will lay out on Monday. Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi directed the committee chairs to pursue articles of impeachment, with a vote expected before the Christmas holiday.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said on Sunday that the committee will “presumably” introduce articles of impeachment this week.

Nadler sends impeachment material to White House

6:30 a.m.: In a letter to White House counsel Pat Cipollone, Nadler said he was sending the White House the records from the initial phase of the impeachment inquiry, led by the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight Committees.

“I am furnishing you copies of reports, records, and other materials committees having custody of records or other materials relating to whether sufficient grounds exist to impeach President Trump have transmitted to the House Judiciary Committee pursuant to H. Res. 660,” Nadler wrote, referring to the resolution governing the processes of the impeachment inquiry.

Meadows: Impeachment not inevitable “if you follow the facts”

Congressman Mark Meadows, a Republican from North Carolina, said on “Face the Nation” on Sunday he does not believe it’s “inevitable” the House of Representatives will impeach Mr. Trump and predicted no House Republicans will join their Democratic counterparts if articles of impeachment are brought to a vote.

“I don’t think it’s inevitable if you follow the facts,” Meadows, a close ally of Mr. Trump’s, said.

