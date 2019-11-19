Watch Live: Impeachment Hearings

Washington, D.C. – Don’t miss our coverage of the House Impeachment Inquiry hearings this morning starting at 6am on Fm News 101 KXL. This morning and this afternoon, the House Intelligence Committee will continue its open hearings as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. Nine witnesses are scheduled to testify in the coming days. Today at 6AM: Jennifer Williams will testify. She’s an aide to Vice President Mike Pence and Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert for the National Security Council. Later today at 11:30am Kurt Volker, the former United States special envoy to Ukraine and Tim Morrison, a Europe and Russia expert for the National Security Council will testify.
Latest updates on the impeachment inquiry
- The House Intelligence Committee will hold its second week of public hearings in the impeachment probe, following testimony by three witnesses last week.
- Impeachment trial likely not to end until 2020, says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
- President Trump, responding to comments House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made in an interview Sunday with “Face the Nation,” said he would “strongly consider” submitting written testimony in Democrats’ impeachment hearing.
- Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, is set to testify Wednesday.
- Sondland was overheard speaking to President Trump the day after his phone call with the president of Ukraine. David Holmes, the aide who overheard the conversation, testifies in an open hearing Thursday.
Washington — As the House Intelligence Committee prepares for its second week of public hearings in the impeachment probe, President Trump is toying with the idea of submitting his own testimony.
Mr. Trump floated the possibility in response to an interview House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did with “Face the Nation,” in which the speaker suggested the president has every opportunity to testify himself.
“Speaker of the House, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, who is petrified by her Radical Left knowing she will soon be gone (they & Fake News Media are her BOSS), suggested on Sunday’s DEFACE THE NATION…that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt,” Mr. Trump tweeted Monday morning. “She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!”
Mr. Trump also toyed with the idea of testifying behind closed doors during former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Ultimately, he did not.
From Tuesday to Thursday, the committee plans to hear the accounts of eight witnesses appearing in five separate hearings. The witnesses include several figures with direct knowledge of the administration’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to pursue investigations that would benefit Mr. Trump politically.
Among those scheduled to appear is Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the E.U. Sondland was involved in the campaign to pressure Ukraine and testified behind closed doors to the committees leading the probe in October. Earlier this month, Sondland revised that testimony to admit he had told a senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. military aid was “likely” contingent on announcing the investigations.
On Friday, David Holmes, a U.S. embassy official in Kiev, testified that he heard Sondland speaking to the president one day after the July 25 call between Mr. Trump and Zelensky. Holmes said he overheard the president ask about “the investigations,” and Sondland said the Ukrainians would go through with them.
Sondland is due to testify Wednesday morning.
The timeline for the impeachment process is expected to extend into the new year. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters in Louisville Monday that he thought the House would be “on this until Christmas,” and then, if the House votes to impeach Mr. Trump, it would arrive in the Senate afterward.
Holmes to testify on Thursday
5:42 p.m.: David Holmes, the State Department official who overheard a recently revealed call that has become key to the impeachment inquiry against President Trump, has been added to the list of witnesses testifying in public this week.
He appeared behind closed doors last week and will provide testimony in public on Thursday, according to an aide working on the impeachment inquiry. He will testify alongside Fiona Hill, a senior director for Russia at the National Security Council.
In his opening statement, Holmes said he overheard Mr. Trump ask a top diplomat about the status of “investigations” into his political rivals on July 26 — one day after his now-infamous July 25 call with the president of Ukraine.
The existence of this July 26 call was revealed last week by William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine who testified in public on Tuesday. Taylor said that he only found out about the overheard conversation after his October closed-door appearance before the committees conducting the inquiry. — Rebecca Kaplan
Impeachment trial likely won’t end until 2020, says Senate majority leader
4:15 p.m.: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell isn’t expecting the impeachment inquiry to be over before the end of the year.
“It looks to me the House is going to be on this until Christmas, then it comes over to the Senate,” he told reporters in Louisville on Monday.
But regardless of how long the trial lasts, McConnell said he “can’t imagine a scenario which President Trump would be removed from office.”
He referred to impeachment as an “argument with the president” and called it “ridiculous because we’re going into the presidential election and the American people will have an opportunity in the very near future to decide who they want the next president to be.”
— Caroline Cournoyer
Pelosi challenges Republicans’ main anti-impeachment argument
3:46 p.m.: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to dismantle Republicans’ main argument against the impeachment inquiry.
“There are also some who say that no serious wrongdoing was committed, because the military assistance to Ukraine was eventually released. The fact is, the aid was only released after the whistleblower exposed the truth of the president’s extortion and bribery, and the House launched a formal investigation,” she wrote in a letter to Democrats on Monday.
Her letter echoes remarks she made on “Face the Nation” on Sunday.
The House Intelligence Committee received its first formal notification of the whistleblower’s complaint on September 9. Two days later, the White House lifted its months-long hold on a military assistance package meant to help Ukraine counter a Russian-backed insurgency.
But the White House had been aware of the complaint since August and convinced the acting director of national intelligence that it didn’t warrant congressional notification. The intelligence community’s inspector general, however, disagreed.
The whistleblower’s complaint itself was ultimately disclosed to the public and the full Congress in late September.
The delay in aid is central to the impeachment inquiry. Several witnesses have testified that they believe the administration was withholding the aid to pressure Ukraine to announce investigations that would benefit President Trump politically. — Camilo Montoya-Galvez
