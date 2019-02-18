Washington State’s College Aid Program Could Receive Help
By Grant McHill
Feb 18, 2019 @ 11:39 AM

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state’s largest college aid program would get more money and a new name under a proposal heard in a key budget committee.

The Spokesman-Review reports the State Need Grant, which offers scholarships for low-income students, would eventually cover all eligible students under the new name: the Washington Promise Scholarship.

Although the program covered 68,205 students last year, 22,600 who were eligible received nothing because money ran out.

Sen. Guy Palumbo, a Democrat from Maltby, was the prime sponsor of the Washington Promise legislation. He says coming up with the money is a top priority this year.

The proposal would retain the same eligibility requirements as the State Need Grant.

Students from a family between 51 and 70 percent of the state’s median family income would receive a prorated award.

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

