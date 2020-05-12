Washington State Announces Contact Tracing Plan
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – More than 1,300 people in Washington state have been trained and are ready to work with local health departments to do contact tracing once a case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in a county.
Gov. Jay Inslee said that of those already trained, 351 are from the National Guard, 390 are from the Department of Licensing and 630 are state or local health professionals.
He said that number could be expanded even more in the coming weeks.
More than 17,100 people in Washington state have tested positive for the virus and at least 945 have died.