Washington Schools To Remain Closed For Rest Of School Year
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Schools in Washington state will remain physically closed for the remainder of the school year due to the coronavirus and the state’s more than 1.2 million public and private K-12 students will continue distance learning until their terms end in June.
Schools have been shut statewide since March 17, and were originally scheduled to reopen April 27.
Now, that closure is extended until midnight June 19 – when the spring term ends – and schools are encouraged to continue to provide distance learning.
The order also asks schools to start planning for a potential expansion of the order into the summer and fall.