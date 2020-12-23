      Weather Alert

Washington Congressman Tests Positive For COVID-19

Dec 23, 2020 @ 3:40pm

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) – Washington U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining in accordance with federal guidelines.

In a Tweet Wednesday the Democrat said he received word of the positive test the day before and is not experiencing any symptoms.

He represents Washington’s 2nd Congressional District, which is on the northwestern portion of the state and includes the San Juan Islands, Bellingham and Everett.

