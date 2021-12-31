Warming Shelters Re-Open During Cold Snap

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County is re-opening warming shelters on Friday night as temperatures fall into the low 20’s and those living outdoors are especially vulnerable to the conditions.
Four centers will open at 7:00pm at the Oregon Convention Center, East Portland Community Center, Mt. Scott Community Center and Reynolds High School.
“As the forecast rapidly changes, we’re prepared to scale shelter operations,” said Chris Voss, Multnomah County Office of Emergency Management Director.
If you need a ride, TriMet will get you there for free. You can also call 2-1-1 to find the location nearest you.
LIST OF WARMING SHELTERS
Multnomah County
Washington County
Clackamas County
The county is still in need of volunteers to staff the warming shelters.