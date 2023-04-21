KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

WA Governor Jay Inslee Signs Bill To Ban The Death Penalty

April 21, 2023 7:22AM PDT
Governor Jay Inslee signed the bill into law on Thursday. He had issued a moratorium on it back in 2014, when he vowed to never sign a death warrant while in office, saying it was ruled by the Washington Supreme Court to be unconstitutional.

Governor Jay Inslee said before signing the bill, “The penalty has been applied unequally and in a racially insensitive manner.”

This is not the only thing in the law. It also stops judges from ordering a defendant to be sterilized and ends requirements that public employees sign anti-communist pledges.

 

