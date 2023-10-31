Visitors Will Be Allowed In Florence Chapel’s Secret Room To Ponder If Drawings Are Michelangelo’s

Delicate charcoal drawings that some experts have attributed to Michelangelo are seen on the walls of a room used to store coal until 1955 inside Florence’s Medici Chapel, in central Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. The long-hidden 10-meters by 3-meters space was discovered in 1975 sparkling a fierce debate over Michelangelos’ attribution. Officials decided to open the room to the public on a limited basis to protect the works. Starting Nov. 15, up to 100 visitors will be granted access each week by reservation, four at a time, spending a maximum of 15 minutes inside the space. (AP Photo/Luigi Navarra)

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Just four at a time, visitors soon will be allowed access to a long-hidden space inside Florence’s Medici Chapel where delicate charcoal drawings sketched on the walls have been attributed by some experts to Michelangelo.

The tiny 33-by-10 feet space was discovered in 1975 when officials were searching for a new exit from the Medici Chapel to accommodate increasing visitors.

The museum’s then-director believed that they were by Michelangelo, but the major scholars of his drawings dismissed the idea.

A fierce debate continues to this day.

For most of the last 50 years, access to the room has been strictly restricted.

Starting Nov. 15, up to 100 visitors a week will be granted access by reservation and can ponder the mystery for themselves.