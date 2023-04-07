Victims Identified In Woodlawn Neighborhood Shooting

Two victims have been identified in the Woodlawn Neighborhood shooting homicide case as Deja Willingham, 27, and Marcel Bryant, 30. Their families have been notified of their deaths, and the medical examiner determined that both died of homicide by gunshot wounds.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 9:12 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2000 block of Northeast Lombard Street. When they arrived, they discovered one person deceased at the scene. Upon processing the area, a second deceased person was found nearby. The police have not made any arrests, and the suspect or suspects remain at large.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives want to hear from anyone with information regarding the case. If anyone has any information, they should contact Detective Travis Law at [email protected] or (503)823-0395, or Detective Ryan Foote at [email protected] or (503)823-0781, and reference case number 23-88186.

During the investigation, Northeast Lombard Street was closed between Northeast 18th Avenue and Northeast 22nd Avenue. Northeast 22nd Avenue was also closed south to Northeast Dekum Street. The police have since reopened the streets. The Portland Police Bureau Homicide Unit is actively investigating the case.