Victim Hit By Vehicle, Then Stabbed

(Quartzville, OR) — A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle and then stabbed near Quartzville, outside of Sweet Home. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was a transient who traveled with several people to the Quartzville area. He got into an argument with 72-year-old John Kersey, who’s also a transient. Kersey allegedly hit the victim with a vehicle and then stabbed him several times. The victim walked 250 feet and got the attention of a truck driver who called for help. The victim is hospitalized but expected to survive. Kersey was arrested and charged with assault.