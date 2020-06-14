Victim Died By Homicide; Remains Found Under NE Salem Duplex After Family Calls 911 About Smell
Marion County, Ore. – It was homicide. We have new details about the human remains found underneath a duplex in Northeast Salem last week. The Medical Examiner confirms the victim was killed, and has been dead for a number of weeks. The remains were discovered last week after the family living in the home just off Highway 213, called 911 to report the awful smell. Investigators came out and found the remains under the duplex. They want to hear from you if you have more info. Call the Marion County Sheriff’s office if you know anything. Nothing else has been released about an identity of the victim.