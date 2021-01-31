Vancouver teen arrested days after police found a dead person in parked car
On Saturday Oregon State Police arrested a 16 year old boy from Vancouver in connection with the death investigation at the French Prairie Rest Area.
Oregon State Police were called to the French Prairie rest area on Interstate 5 in Clackamas County on Tuesday.
A male was found dead inside a parked car.
Police say after examination it was determined the victim died of a gunshot wound.
The suspect was taken to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center on Murder, Assault, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.