Vancouver teen arrested days after police found a dead person in parked car

Jan 31, 2021 @ 7:59am

On Saturday Oregon State Police arrested a 16 year old boy from Vancouver in connection with the death investigation at the French Prairie Rest Area.

Oregon State Police were called to the French Prairie rest area on Interstate 5 in Clackamas County on Tuesday.

A male was found dead inside a parked car.

Police say after examination it was determined the victim died of a gunshot wound.

The suspect was taken to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center on Murder,  Assault,  and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

