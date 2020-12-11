      Weather Alert

Vancouver School District Plans Limited In Person Classes

Dec 11, 2020 @ 9:57am

VANCOUVER, Wa.—40% of high school students in the Vancouver School District have received at least 1 failing grade.  That’s up 18% over last year.  Superintendent Steven Webb says, “That could be equal to nearly 300 students unable to graduate.”

The game plan set out by the district and the school board is to begin to have the students needing the most help attend classes first, in groups of 5 or less.  January 7th would be the start date.

First-grade students might start the first week of February. Second-grade students the following week.  All attendees including faculty will wear masks and stay 6 feet apart.

TAGS
5 students Covid-19 failing grades January masks non-graduation social distance superintendent
Popular Posts
Kinney Family At Center of North Portland Occupation Reportedly Begin Talks With Mayor
Suspect Arrested For Fatal Shooting In Kelso Claims Self-Defense
Portland's Festa Italiana Makes Moves During Pandemic
9-1-1 Calls Soar During COVID-19, Riots & Demonstrations
Oregon Coast City Council Member Killed During Attempted Burglary