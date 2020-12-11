Vancouver School District Plans Limited In Person Classes
VANCOUVER, Wa.—40% of high school students in the Vancouver School District have received at least 1 failing grade. That’s up 18% over last year. Superintendent Steven Webb says, “That could be equal to nearly 300 students unable to graduate.”
The game plan set out by the district and the school board is to begin to have the students needing the most help attend classes first, in groups of 5 or less. January 7th would be the start date.
First-grade students might start the first week of February. Second-grade students the following week. All attendees including faculty will wear masks and stay 6 feet apart.