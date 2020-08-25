      Weather Alert
Hundreds of Thousands Flee U.S. Coast Ahead of Hurricane Laura

Vancouver School Board Backs Retiring Chieftain Mascot

Aug 25, 2020 @ 4:17pm

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Vancouver Public Schools in Washington appears ready to retire the chieftain mascot at a high school after hearing feedback that decried the Native American imagery as offensive and racist.

The Columbian reports in a workshop Tuesday, the board of directors indicated their support for retiring the image of a Plains Indian chief as the Columbia River High School mascot.

Members heard from leaders of local Native American tribes who urged the school district to eliminate it.

School board president Wendy Smith says there’s “no cause to keep it in place.”

The board could formally vote to OK its removal its next meeting.

TAGS
Mascot schools Vancouver
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro