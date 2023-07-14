US Sets A Grim Milestone With New Record For The Deadliest Six Months Of Mass Killings

FILE – FBI officials walk towards the crime scene at Mountain Mushroom Farm, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Half Moon Bay, Calif. A 66-year-old man was charged with killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two mushroom farms. Between January 1 and June 30, the country recorded 28 mass killings, where at least four people were slain within 24 hours, not including the perpetrator. That’s the the highest number of such massacres over a half-year period since data collection began in 2006. (AP Photo/Aaron Kehoe, File, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Unrelenting bloodshed across the U.S. this year has led to the grimmest of milestones: The deadliest six months of mass killings recorded since at least 2006.

From Jan. 1 to June 30, the nation endured 28 mass killings, all but one of which involved guns.

The death toll rose just about every week, a constant cycle of violence and grief.

A mass killing is defined as an occurrence when four or more people are slain, not including the assailant, within a 24-hour period.

The 2023 milestone beat the previous record of 27 mass killings, which was only just set in the second half of 2022.