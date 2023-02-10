KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

US Fighter Jets Shoot Down High Flying Object Over Alaska

February 10, 2023 11:47AM PST
Share
US Fighter Jets Shoot Down High Flying Object Over Alaska
MGNonline

(Washington, DC) — Top Biden administration officials say the U.S. military downed another high-altitude balloon that flew over American airspace. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the Department of Defense tracked a balloon over Alaska in the last 24 hours. He said the balloon posed a “reasonable threat” to civilian flight and President Biden ordered the military to down the object. It’s not clear where the balloon originated from at this time. This comes as the U.S. downed a Chinese surveillance balloon last week.

Popular Posts

1

Judges Hear Appeal From Victim's Family In Adnan Syed Case
2

Average Long-Term Mortgage Rate Falls A Fourth Straight Week
3

Oregon’s Democrats Once Again Try To Cover Up Their Shady Behavior
4

AP Source: FBI Searched President Biden's Former Office In November
5

Slain Cinematographer's Ukrainian Relatives Sue Alec Baldwin