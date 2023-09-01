KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

US Employers Added 187,000 Jobs In August

September 1, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — American employers added 187,000 jobs in August, evidence of a slowing but still-resilient labor market despite the high interest rates the Federal Reserve has imposed.

Last month’s job growth marked an increase from July’s revised gain of 157,000 but still pointed to a moderating pace of hiring compared with the sizzling gains of last year and earlier this year.

The unemployment rate rose from 3.5% to 3.8%, the highest level since February 2022 though still low by historical standards.

But the rate rose for an encouraging reason: A sizable number of people began looking for work last month, the most since January, and not all of them found jobs right away.

