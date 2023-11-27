KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

US Airports Saw Record Passenger Volumes, But Fewer Headaches, Over Thanksgiving Weekend

November 27, 2023 12:34PM PST
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) A record number of passengers traveled through U.S. airports over Thanksgiving weekend, the Transportation Security Administration said Monday.

The TSA said it screened just over 2.9 million passengers on Sunday, surpassing the previous record of 2.88 million set on June 30.

That was 10% more than the Sunday after Thanksgiving last year.

Travel was relatively smooth despite the crowds. On Sunday, just 55 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were cancelled, according to FlightAware, a tracking service.

