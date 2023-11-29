KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

US Air Force Osprey Crashes Off Japan During Training, Killing At Least One Of Eight On Board

November 29, 2023 11:38AM PST
In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey aircraft is seen off the coast of Yakushima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture in Japan Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. A crew member who was recovered from the ocean after a U.S. military Osprey aircraft carrying six people crashed Wednesday off southern Japan has been pronounced dead, coast guard officials said. (Japan Coast Guard via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese coast guard says a U.S. Air Force Osprey based in Japan crashed during a training mission off of the country’s southern coast, killing at least one of the eight crew members.

Japanese coast guard spokesperson Kazuo Ogawa says the cause of Wednesday’s crash and the status of the seven others on board were not immediately known.

U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command says that the CV-22B Osprey was from Yokota Air Base and assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing.

Ospreys take off and land like helicopters but can rotate their propellers to fly like planes .

They have had a number of accidents in the past.

