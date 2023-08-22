UPS Workers Approve 5-Year Contract

A United Parcel Service truck is parked on a street, in New York, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Unionized UPS workers voted overwhelmingly on Friday, June 16, to authorize a strike, setting the stage for a potential work stoppage if the package delivery company and Teamsters can’t come to an agreement before their contract expires next month.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

(AP) – The union representing 340,000 UPS workers says its members voted to approve the tentative contract agreement reached last month.

The vote results announced Tuesday put a final seal on contentious labor negotiations that threatened to disrupt package deliveries for millions of businesses and households nationwide.

The Teamsters said that 86% of the votes casts were in favor of ratifying the national contract.

Voting on the new five-year contract began Aug. 3 and concluded Tuesday.

After negotiations broke down in early July, UPS reached a tentative contract agreement with the Teamsters just days before an Aug. 1 deadline.