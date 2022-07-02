      Weather Alert

Unlawful Assembly Declared Friday Night In Portland

Jul 2, 2022 @ 2:48pm
Photo by Portland Police

(Portland, Ore) — Demonstrators gathered in Portland’s Peninsula Park on Friday night at 9:00 in a planned rally against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, on June 24. The group began marching in the streets at about 10:30. When the mob started blocking traffic on North Rosa Parks Ways and on North Albina Street, that’s when Portland Police officers intervened declaring the rally an “Unlawful Assembly”.
According to a news release for the police bureau, the group started to disperse within minutes after officers used a mobile loudspeaker with announcements to the crowd. The unlawful assembly announced was also posted to twitter as well.
Officers found minimal damage of a broken window to a vacant coffee shop along North Albina Street. No other damage has been documented.
The crime is under investigation. No arrests were made at this time. If anyone has information about this case, you are urged to send email to [email protected] and reference case number 22-175841.

Officers continued to patrol the area until about 11:30 pm.

