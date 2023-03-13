University Of Oregon Names 19th School President

EUGENE, Ore. – The University of Oregon has named the school’s 19th President.

John Karl Scholz comes to Eugene from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he is currently provost.

He’s also served in two presidential administrations, working in both the U.S. Treasury Department and the Council of Economic Advisors.

“We are thrilled and honored to welcome Karl Scholz to Oregon. He is a visionary leader with a deep passion for public higher education.” said Ginevra Ralph, UO Board of Trustees Chair. “He is deeply committed to the success of students, to the university’s research and liberal arts roots, and its focus on creating societal impact. Incoming President Scholz possesses all the qualities necessary to take the University of Oregon into its next ambitious era.”

His first day is July 1st.

“I would like to thank the UO Board of Trustees, the members of the search committee, and everyone in the University of Oregon community for your extraordinarily warm welcome,” said Scholz. “Melissa and I are excited to be Ducks, and we can’t wait to join you on campus soon.”