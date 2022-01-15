U.S. West Coast Under Tsunami Advisory Following Volcanic Eruption

(Palmer, AK) — The U.S. West Coast is under a tsunami advisory after an underwater volcano erupted in the South Pacific.
7 AM | Hawaii has experienced advisory level tsunami wave heights for upwards of three hours. Again, the highest waves may not be with initial wave arrival which is expected to begin at…
830 AM near Newport, OR
845 AM near Seaside, OR
835 AM near Long Beach, WA #OregonCoast
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) January 15, 2022
The coasts of Oregon, Hawaii, California, Washington and Alaska could be affected according to the National Tsunami Warning Center. An advisory warns residents to stay out of water and away from beaches and waterways. The estimated arrival time along the Oregon coast about 8:30 Saturday Morning.
Here is a helpful break down of the types of Tsunami Alerts that can be issued. We are currently under a Tsunami Advisory, which means to stay out of the water and away from the shore. pic.twitter.com/jA2tmkviXl
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) January 15, 2022
The undersea volcano is near the Pacific nation of Tonga, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage on Tonga as communications with the small nation remain cut off. Footage showed large waves washing ashore, swirling around homes and buildings. New Zealand’s military says it’s on standby if needed. Satellite images show a 3-mile-wide plume of ash, steam and gas rising into the air 12 miles high. Tonga’s King Tupou VI was reportedly evacuated from his palace near the shore, among the many residents who headed for safety. About 105,000 people live in Tonga.