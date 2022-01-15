      Weather Alert
Stagnant Air Advisory This Weekend

U.S. West Coast Under Tsunami Advisory Following Volcanic Eruption

Jan 15, 2022 @ 7:31am

(Palmer, AK) — The U.S. West Coast is under a tsunami advisory after an underwater volcano erupted in the South Pacific.

The coasts of Oregon, Hawaii, California, Washington and Alaska could be affected according to the National Tsunami Warning Center. An advisory warns residents to stay out of water and away from beaches and waterways. The estimated arrival time along the Oregon coast about 8:30 Saturday Morning.

The undersea volcano is near the Pacific nation of Tonga, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage on Tonga as communications with the small nation remain cut off. Footage showed large waves washing ashore, swirling around homes and buildings. New Zealand’s military says it’s on standby if needed. Satellite images show a 3-mile-wide plume of ash, steam and gas rising into the air 12 miles high. Tonga’s King Tupou VI was reportedly evacuated from his palace near the shore, among the many residents who headed for safety. About 105,000 people live in Tonga.

Popular Posts
Washington Board Of Health May Be Lining Up For Forced Lockdown
Nancy Pelosi Cheats The Rest Of America With Massive Inside Stock Info
Betty White Died After Suffering Stroke Six Days Earlier
TriMet Reduces Bus Service Due to Severe Staffing Shortage
Officers Don’t Leave The PPB After Nearly 3 Decades Because Things Are Good
Connect With Us Listen To Us On