      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

U.S. Forest Service Closing All National Forest System Lands

Mar 26, 2020 @ 4:01pm

The U.S. Forest Service is closing all National Forest System lands within the boundaries of the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area to public access.

Staff are implementing the closures today by posting signs and gating recreation sites.

Rachel Pawlitz Public Affairs Officer, with the U.S. Forest Service says it’s a measure they have been talking about for a week. The closures will remain in effect until further notice, as we monitor the latest state and local guidance on the COVID-19 pandemic.

TAGS
closing Covid-19 U.S. Forest Service
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro