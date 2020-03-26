U.S. Forest Service Closing All National Forest System Lands
The U.S. Forest Service is closing all National Forest System lands within the boundaries of the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area to public access.
Staff are implementing the closures today by posting signs and gating recreation sites.
Rachel Pawlitz Public Affairs Officer, with the U.S. Forest Service says it’s a measure they have been talking about for a week. The closures will remain in effect until further notice, as we monitor the latest state and local guidance on the COVID-19 pandemic.