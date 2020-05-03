U of P Holds Virtual Commencement; Class of 2020 Includes 175 New Nursing Grads
Portland, Ore. – Covid-19 didn’t stop the Class of 2020 from graduating at the University of Portland over the weekend, including 175 new nursing grads who may soon be on the front lines of the pandemic. Instead of walking across the stage, the school called out student’s names online, and asked graduates to stand up, wherever they were. 1,071 students received their degrees digitally, including 888 with undergraduate degrees, and 183 with graduate degrees.