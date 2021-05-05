Two Wounded In Portland Shootings Early Wednesday Morning
Courtesy: MGN
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were shot in Portland early Wednesday morning.
Investigators believe a victim was shot while inside a vehicle by someone in another car that took off near Southeast 162nd and Taylor around 12:50am. They refused help at the scene and went to the hospital on their own. Several shell casings were found along the street.
The second shooting happened around 5:30am at Northeast 82nd and Alberta. A victim was taken to the hospital.
There’s no word on the conditions of both victims or any suspect information.