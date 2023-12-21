Two-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 Claims One Life

Astoria, Ore. — On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at around 11:16 a.m., the Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a devastating two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 3.5, close to the Astoria-Megler Bridge in Clatsop County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound 2001 Acura CL, driven by 81-year-old Jean Ormiston of Ocean Park, Washington, crossed the centerline for reasons yet unknown. Tragically, a northbound 2011 Ford Van, operated by 63-year-old Scott Sargeant of Ilwaco, WA, collided head-on with the Acura.

Regrettably, Jean Ormiston was declared deceased at the scene. Two juvenile passengers from the Acura were transported to a local hospital, one of them sustaining major injuries.

The operator of the Ford, Scott Sargeant, and his passenger, 62-year-old Eric Sargeant, were also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

While the investigation into the crash is ongoing, preliminary findings suggest that heavy fog in the area significantly reduced visibility and may have played a role. Additionally, it was determined that Ormiston was likely not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. In contrast, the investigation suggests that the other driver and all passengers involved were likely wearing their seatbelts.

The incident resulted in the closure of the highway for approximately 4 hours during the on-scene investigation.