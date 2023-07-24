KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Two Teens Shot To Death In Yakima Home

July 24, 2023 2:41PM PDT
Courtesy: MGN

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Two teenagers were found fatally shot at a home in central Washington state.

Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said in social media posts that officers were called to the home Friday afternoon to investigate suspicious circumstances.

They found a teen girl and boy, described as being of high school age, dead from gunshot wounds, he said. Their names were not released.

“This is a tragic situation,” Murray said. “Our hearts go out to the family.”

Murray said there was no threat to the community, an investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided later.

A prayer gathering will take place at noon Tuesday at Lions Park, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

