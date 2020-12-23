Two Shootings In NE Portland Late Monday Night
PORTLAND, Ore. — Twice in less than an hour late Monday night, police investigated gunfire in Northeast Portland that wounded at least one person and damaged property.
Officers responded to shots fired near Northeast 7th and Alberta around 11:15pm and heard more gunfire when they got to the area. They found a person wounded near Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Killingsworth. A vehicle was shot up and there were shell casings in the area.
Then just moments before midnight, more bullet casings were found in a residence near Northeast 72nd and Glisan.
Investigators say there’s no evidence to believe the shootings are related.