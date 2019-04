PORTLAND, Ore.– A van caught fire on Vancouver Way and Middlefield Road. The occupants were trapped inside. The van had been parked on the street for some time. In the burned out remains were what’s left of a butane heater, bicycles, lawn chairs and mounds of what looked like clothing. Portland Fire and Rescue says the victims were likely homeless. Homeless living in cars and vans in the area has been fairly common in the area.