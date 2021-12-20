Two Omicron Cases Confirmed In Clark County

VANCOUVER, Wa. – Clark County Public Health says two cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the county.
And one of those cases is linked to outbreaks from several wrestling tournaments across the state on December 4th.
Both omicron cases in the county are people who are fully vaccinated.
“COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide the best protection against infection from the omicron variant and others,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and Public Health director. “I urge anyone who is not yet vaccinated or who hasn’t received their booster dose to do so as soon as possible.”